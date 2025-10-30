Detingut per traficar amb cocaïna, haixix, MDMA i marihuana des d'un domicili de Corbins

close Crear compte Periodisme en català, gràcies a una comunitat de gent com tu He llegit i entenc la política de privacitat Crear compte

Recuperar contrasenya Introdueix l’adreça de correu electrònic amb la qual accedeixes habitualment i t’enviarem una nova clau d’accés. close

var gfkS2sConf = { media: "##periodico_media_id##", url: "//es-config.sensic.net/s2s-web.js", // for production //url: "//es-config-preproduction.sensic.net/s2s-web.js", // for preproduction type: "WEB", //optin: true, //optional //logLevel: "none" //optional, crashReporting: true, //optional }; (function (w, d, c, s, id) { if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } w.gfkS2sConf = c; w[id] = {}; w[id].agents = []; var api = ["playStreamLive", "playStreamOnDemand", "stop", "skip", "screen", "volume", "impression"]; w.gfks = (function () { function f(sA, e, cb) { return function () { sA.p = cb(); sA.queue.push({f: e, a: arguments}); }; } function s(c, pId, cb) { var sA = {queue: [], config: c, cb: cb, pId: pId}; for (var i = 0; i < api.length; i++) { var e = api[i]; sA[e] = f(sA, e, cb); } return sA; } return s; })(); w[id].getAgent = function (cb, pId) { var a = { a: new w.gfks(c, pId || "", cb || function () { return 0; }) }; function g(a, e) { return function () { return a.a[e].apply(a.a, arguments); } }; for (var i = 0; i < api.length; i++) { var e = api[i]; a[e] = g(a, e); } w[id].agents.push(a); return a; }; var lJS = function (eId, url) { var tag = d.createElement(s); var el = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; tag.id = eId; tag.async = true; tag.type = 'text/javascript'; tag.src = url; tag.setAttribute('crossorigin', 'anonymous'); el.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, el); }; lJS(id, c.url); })(window, document, gfkS2sConf, 'script', 'gfkS2s'); var agent = gfkS2s.getAgent(); var customParams = {"c1": "naciodigital.cat", "c2": "naciodigital-lleida"} agent.impression("default", customParams);