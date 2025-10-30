30 de octubre de 2025

Successos

Detingut per traficar amb cocaïna, haixix, MDMA i marihuana des d'un domicili de Corbins

Els Mossos escorcollen l'habitatge del sospitós, un home de 24 anys, després de mesos d'investigació

Publicat el 30 d’octubre de 2025 a les 10:14

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut a Corbins (Segrià) un home de 24 anys com a presumpte autor d'un delicte contra la salut pública. Mesos enrere els mossos van obrir una investigació per un possible tràfic de drogues des d'un domicili d'aquesta població.

Després de diversos dispositius de seguiment vigilància, els agents de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal (DIC) de Ponent van constatar les sospites. Finalment, l'home ha quedat arrestat aquest dimecres al matí durant un escorcoll a l'habitatge, on els mossos han localitzat diverses quantitats de cocaïna, haixix, MDMA i marihuana.

El detingut està previst que passi a disposició judicial a Lleida en les pròximes hores.

