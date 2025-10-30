30 de octubre de 2025

Societat

Demanen 14 anys de presó per a un home acusat d'intentar matar la parella a la Val d'Aran

El processat està acusat de clavar dos cops un ganivet de grans dimensions a la dona a casa seva

  Imatge de Vielha

Publicat el 30 d’octubre de 2025 a les 10:06

La Fiscalia demana 14 anys de presó i 14 anys més de llibertat vigilada per a un home acusat d'intentar assassinar la parella a la Val d'Aran el gener del 2024.

Segons el ministeri públic, els fets es van produir al domicili on convivien juntament amb les seves dues filles. Després d'una discussió amb la dona, el processat va agafar un ganivet de cuina de 21,5 centímetres de fulla i 12 centímetres de mànec, i li va clavar dues vegades. Primer, al ventre i, quan ella va intentar fugir, a la zona dorsal, segons recull l'escrit d'acusació. La dona va haver de ser intervinguda quirúrgicament a causa de les ganivetades. Després de ser detingut pels Mossos d'Esquadra, el jutjat de Vielha va decretar l'ingrés provisional de l'home a presó.

La Fiscalia acusa el processat d'un suposat delicte d'assassinat en grau de temptativa amb les circumstàncies agreujants de discriminació per raó de gènere i de parentiu, per la relació sentimental que mantenien. A més de la pena de presó i de llibertat vigilada, l'acusació pública sol·licita que l'home no es pugui aproximar a menys de 500 metres de la dona i de les seves filles, ni comunicar-se amb elles, per un període superior en 8 anys a la pena imposada. 

Per la seva banda, la víctima no reclama cap indemnització econòmica per les lesions i seqüeles ocasionades arran de l'agressió. El judici està previst que se celebri el 4 de novembre a l'Audiència de Lleida.

